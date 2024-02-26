Eva Mendes’ Debut Children’s Book

Eva Mendes, the actress and entrepreneur, 49, announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she will publish her debut children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries with Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. The book will hit shelves on Sept. 17 in both English and Spanish.

Mendes says:

“Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours. Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

The book, which is illustrated by Abbey Bryant, follows a young girl named Desi who is afraid of the monsters under her bed. Desi will get through her nighttime fears with help from her mother. Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries tells of a family working together, and will be relatable for parents who understand “the bedtime struggle” as well.

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with actor Ryan Gosling, says that the book includes elements of her own family’s experiences, and will provide a glimpse into their household.

She continues:

“Inspired by our own nightly events with my daughters, Desi and Mami learn from each other on facing our monsters — whether under our bed or in our head.

Mendes met Gosling in 2011 while the two were filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. Gosling told GQ in 2023 that after playing a family on-screen with Mendes, he “just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

Mendes has also previously spoken about the couple’s parenting styles, explaining on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 that she and Gosling were both “very controlling.”

Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries will be available this fall.