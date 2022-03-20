Legendary writer George R. R. Martin has revealed more details pertaining to his latest title in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe. The new entrant to Martin’s famed series that was adapted into a hit TV show is titled The Rise of The Dragon. It is a fully illustrated companion novel to the prequel named Fire & Blood as well as the Game of Thrones series in general. As expected, Martin is not the lone author behind the illustrated book. Authors Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson, contributors to the original series as well as other companion titles, co-wrote The Rise of The Dragon along with George R. R. Martin.

While it may sound like The Rise of The Dragon is similar to Fire & Blood, Martin has promised 180 new illustrations in his newest work. An excerpt of the upcoming book, courtesy of Goodreads, reads:

This lavish visual history—featuring over 180 all-new illustrations—is a stunning introduction to House Targaryen, the iconic family at the heart of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. For hundreds of years, the Targaryens sat on the Iron Throne of Westeros while their dragons ruled the skies. The story of the only family of dragonlords to survive Valyria’s Doom is a tale of twisty politics, alliances, and betrayals, and acts both noble and craven. The Rise of the Dragon chronicles the creation and rise of Targaryen power in Westeros, covering the history first told in George R. R. Martin’s epic Fire & Blood, from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the infamous Dance of the Dragons—the bloody civil war that nearly undid Targaryen rule for good. Packed with all-new artwork, the Targaryens—and their dragons—come vividly to life in this deluxe reference book. Perfect for fans steeped in the lore of Westeros, as well as those who first meet the Targaryens in the HBO series House of the Dragon, The Rise of the Dragon provides a must-have overview for anyone looking to learn more about the most powerful family in Westeros.

Unlike Fire & Blood, The Rise of The Dragon will take an encyclopedic format of writing, covering the rich lore of Westeros. It is set 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, from the time period of Aegon Targaryen’s conquest until A Dance of the Dragons, the fifth novel in Martin’s famous epic fantasy series.

Pre-orders for The Rise of The Dragon by George R. R. Martin are now open and the official release date has been set for October 25th, 2022. You can pre-purchase a hard copy, an e-book version, or an audiobook from Penguin Random House in the US. Meanwhile, UK residents can go to Amazon UK or Waterstone UK to book their copies of the latest Game of Thrones companion novel.