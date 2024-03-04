Harry Potter fan fic ‘Manacled’ Fascinates the Internet

SenLinYu’s “Manacled” is a nearly 900-page alternate ending to the “Harry Potter” series. The fan fiction became massively popular with nearly 16 million individual downloads, 84,000 likes on Archive of Our Own, and 19 languages the work has been translated into. More stats? The 71,000 Goodreads rating and 470 million TikTok views.

Recently, the author has leveraged this into a reimagined version of “Manacled”, which will leave the world of “Harry Potter” behind. Sen tells TODAY.com: “It didn’t feel like there was a way to pull (‘Manacled’) back over just to fandom. Using this opportunity to reimagine it felt like a way to leave the original version to fandom so that they could keep it, but that I could take back the rest of the story and rework it in a way where it became mine again.”

Sen’s story is darker than Harry Potter, and it’s not for the faint-hearted. “Manacled” is inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel. The author faced many challenges in her publishing journey, including legalities. When announcing her book deal, Sen said: “There has been a growing issue with illegal sales of ‘Manacled,’ putting both me and the incredible community that shares fan fiction freely in legal jeopardy.”

By 2025, the enemies-to-lovers romance focused on Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy will become a novel titled “Alchemised,” As Sen announced Feb. 5, it’ll be published by Del Rey at Penguin Random House in the U.S. and Michael Joseph in the U.K.

Though she has 50+ stories on AO3 under her belt, “Alchemised” will mark Sen’s official debut as a novelist. “Alchemised” will be released by the fall of next year, while “Manacled” will be released through the end of 2024.

“Manacled” is a story that identifies Hermione’s form of heroism. She is quiet, subtle and self-sacrificing. The story represents how Sen feels many women have been represented throughout history.