Jamie Lee Curtis Promote Her Children’s Book

Age is not just a number, especially for actress Jamie Lee Curtis. At 65, Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the present. The award-winning star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” recently talked about her 65th birthday on the “Today” show.

Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress, producer, and children’s author from the United States. She’s famous for her roles in horror and slasher movies. This work earned her the title of a scream queen. Apart from that, she has also taken on roles in comedies.

She reflected on her life while promoting her new children’s book. Instead of just looking back, she sees turning 65 as a time for both reflection and excitement. Curtis mentioned feeling even more thrilled and creatively inspired now.

The actress mentioned how she is less hard on herself. She has discovered a sense of self-acceptance and owns what she looks like. She defined maturity as holding what one thinks and feels without outside validation. She mentioned she is living in the moment.

Jamie Lee Curtis has openly talked about getting older. She has also discussed her thoughts on ageing with her daughters, Annie and Ruby. She mentioned, “I tried plastic surgery, and I used Botox on my forehead. Does Botox help with wrinkles? Yes. But then you end up looking like a plastic toy.” She tries to be a good example for her daughters.

Earlier in the same year, Curtis received her first-ever Oscar for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Before that, she had never been nominated for an Academy Award. She bagged the role of IRS inspector Deirdre in the film, which also won the award for best picture.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared with the “Today” show that even though she won an Oscar at 65, it wasn’t something she had eagerly expected. “Getting an Oscar was the last thing I thought would happen,” she mentioned.

She also mentioned that Oscar winners are usually invited to present at the next year’s ceremony. She is still waiting for an invitation to do so in March. After winning the Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis has been staying quite busy. She was in a movie called “Haunted Mansion” in 2023.

Curtis has more exciting projects coming up. She will be part of a film called “Borderlands,” based on a popular video game. A sequel to “Freaky Friday” is in the works, where she’ll be working again with Lindsay Lohan. There are lots of interesting things on the horizon for her! After all, you don’t have to stop living just because you turned 65.