Libro.fm extends support to struggling booksellers in collaboration with best-selling authors

In a notable philanthropic endeavor, Libro.fm, the prominent audiobook platform for independent bookshops, is aligning forces with acclaimed authors Ann Patchett, Jason Reynolds, and Eric La Salle to assist booksellers facing adversity.

Commencing from January 23 to 25, patrons purchasing designated titles from these esteemed authors will have 100 percent of their payments channeled toward the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc), the website GoodGoodGood.co reported. For those who might not be knowing, Binc is a singular non-profit organization in the nation and is dedicated to offering aid to booksellers and comic retailers experiencing financial challenges.

The featured titles that have been included in this campaign include:

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds

Laws of Annihilation by Eric La Salle

Every unit of the audiobook list price for these titles will be donated to Binc. Aptly named “Audiobooks for Binc,” this initiative is made feasible through the collaborative efforts of Libro.fm, independent bookshops, authors, and publishers, each graciously relinquishing their royalties and profits for this charitable cause.

In a video underscoring his endorsement for the campaign, La Salle underscored the pivotal role played by book and comic stores in communities, stating, “They are essential, and so are the people who work [in] and own these stores.”

Amidst the transformative shifts instigated by corporate giants like Amazon in the bookselling landscape, particularly through platforms such as Audible, Libro.fm distinguishes itself by championing small, independent booksellers and offering readers a conscientious alternative to Amazon. As a Social Purpose Corporation, Libro.fm is committed to operating with the enduring welfare of booksellers at its core.

Pam French, the Executive Director of Binc, expressed gratitude in a press release, acknowledging, “We are grateful to Libro.fm for their continued generosity and commitment to Binc and booksellers over the last 10 years.”

This collaboration with Binc is a facet of Libro.fm’s broader commitment to supporting the community. The funds raised through this initiative will contribute to Binc’s charitable programs, providing crucial assistance to employees and shop owners grappling with severe hardship or emergency circumstances. According to Binc’s website, the organization has already disbursed over $11 million in assistance and scholarships to more than 10,000 families since its inception.

Ann Patchett, in a video statement, expressed optimism for the new year but acknowledged the potential challenges. She noted, “If it’s not perfect, and you work in a bookstore or comic book store, you might need to rely on the help of Binc. And Binc is going to be there for you.”