More Than 4 Billion Books Borrowed Through OverDrive

OverDrive is famous for achieving big feats in the industry. Readers find OverDrive to be the perfect platform for all sorts of books that suit various interests. On April 30, 2024, OverDrive and its awarded apps, Libby and Sora, reached a historic milestone. They witnessed the four billionth title, Crafty Birds by Kristy Conlin, borrowed by a reader.

The achievement celebrates the dedication of librarians and educators to promoting digital reading. A special recognition is extended to the patron at Calgary Public Library who made this significant checkout. It highlights the profound impact of digital libraries in nurturing a love for reading across communities worldwide.

The first library ebook checkout via OverDrive took place in 2003. It took four years to achieve the first million checkouts in 2007. This was followed by an additional five years to reach 100 million in 2012. With increasing library support for digital reading, OverDrive’s total checkouts hit 1 billion in March 2018.

By December 2020, digital checkouts through OverDrive, Libby, and Sora exceeded 2 billion. In just two more years, this number climbed to a whopping 3 billion, showcasing the rapid growth of digital reading and library ebook lending. OverDrive is grateful for the readers’ dedication. Checkouts have exceeded 4 billion, allowing more people to discover the joy of accessing digital content from our library.

They are thankful to serve all users who benefit from borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and comics. Local libraries are crucial in driving community engagement through new initiatives and inspiration. The recent milestone of four billion digital book checkouts can be due to the proactive efforts of these libraries to raise awareness.

This is also beneficial to foster greater involvement within their communities. By focusing on innovative programs and inspiring activities, local libraries continue to be an important aspect of digital book checkouts and community engagement. As we enter the next billion, OverDrive’s mission remains proactive in creating an inclusive and accessible reading experience for all.