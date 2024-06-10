New Hunger Games book and movie coming

Suzanne Collins, the acclaimed author behind the Hunger Games series, just announced that the acclaimed series will continue. Her publisher, Scholastic, revealed on Thursday that a fifth novel, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” is set to hit shelves on March 18, 2025.

This new installment takes readers back 24 years before the original trilogy. The prequel takes place during the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Lionsgate Film swiftly followed suit, unveiling plans for the sixth movie in the franchise, also titled “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Scheduled for release in November 2026, this cinematic adaptation promises to bring Collins’s gripping narrative to life on the silver screen.

Collins offered her fans a nugget sharing that that her latest work delves deep into themes of propaganda and the manipulation of truth, echoing the timeless question of “real or not real” that permeates the series. With both a new novel and film on the horizon, fans can once again immerse themselves in the dystopian world of Panem.

