Penguin Announces Book Imprints for Sports Domain

On Thursday, that is, on November 23, Penguin Random House made an announcement that they will be launching Penguin Play. Penguin Play is a new dedicated imprint focused on the world of sports. With the initiative, Penguin Random House will be providing sports-related books for the readers. This includes some outstanding narratives, biographies, and even authoritative analyses that focus on the sporting industry.

Penguin Random House India already had a diverse range of books with strong portfolios, including popular names like ‘The Dhoni Touch (Bharat Sundaresan) and Playing To Win (Saina Nehwal).

Milee Ashwarya, a publisher of Penguin Random House India, spoke about this initiative. “Few things in life bring forth passion, pain, and pleasure in equal measure, and sports is one of them. With a view to offering our readers the best and the most diverse list of books on sports, we are delighted to launch Penguin Play… I am excited to begin this new journey with my team and wish them my very best,’ she said.

To mention more about Penguin Play, with this plan, users will be able to access an average of three books yearly. There will be lots of interesting reads for people who are interested in this domain. With Penguin Play, readers may indulge in books like cricketer R Ashwin’s autobiography and Bharat Sundaresan’s next book. There’s also another read by mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton and former captain of the Indian women cricket team Mithali Raj that will be published by Penguin Play.

Upton, who has written The Barefoot Coach, mentioned in the statement how he’s proud to be associated with Penguin. “Penguin is one of the top publishing houses, both in India and globally, which makes me proud to be associated with them. I look forward to working with them in bringing hopefully tens of thousands of people joy, ease, and flow as they lean even further into the wonderful life they were born to live,” he said.