Rakuten Kobo offering exciting discounts on Kobo e-reader and e-book at Taipei Animation Festival

The 2022 Taipei International Animation Festival and the Reading Citizen Book Fair have kicked off in the Taiwanese capital, TechBang reported. While that should be good news for anime fans in the region, what is also special is that Lotte Kobo too is part of the festivities this time. Not only will the latest Kobo e-reader be up for display but there is going to be attractive deals and discount offered too.

If that is not all then Rakuten Kobo too will be holding the 2022 Online Anime Festival Book Fair as well during the same time. What’s more, there is going to be a whopping 79 percent discount on offer on select books. Those include the likes of Ghost Slayer, Blue Age, Cosmic Brothers, or the popular light novel No Job Reincarnation ~ When you arrive in another world, show your true skills~ and Little Bookworm’s Xia Ke Shang. All of these titles can be picked up at never-before prices.

The Kobo Forma is going to be available at a special discounted price at the Taipei International Animation Festival which will run from Feb. 10 till Feb. 14. There is going to be a max discount of 2,020 yuan applicable on the e-reader along with another gift card of 2,000 yuan. Other deals and discounts are also on offer at the Rakuten Kobo Anime Festival booth.

A quiz event has been organized too which will be held from Feb. 11 till Feb. 13. The Lotte girls, Daiying, Meng Jie, Yixuan, Ni Xuan, Lin Xiang, and Linda are the hosts. If that isn’t reason enough to be at the site, there are exciting prizes to be won too, which include the Kobo e-reader and a special limited edition monthly calendar for girls to be won.

All that you have to do is visit the Rakuten Ecosystem Booth (B0809) and take a picture of the Kobo booth as well as the collection card. Next, upload the image to the Kobo official fan page event post, tag a friend, and jot down a few lines for others to see. That’s it. You stand a chance to win a Kobo e-reader. Kobo is also offering the code ‘KOBOTICA22’ which will let you win a discount of 50 yuan.

Meanwhile, here is the deal available on Rakuten Kobo e-readers at the Taipei International Animation Festival. Mentioned are the e-reader model and the discounted price of each e-reader.

Kobo Elipsa $11,200

Kobo Forma $8,580

Kobo Sage $9,499

Kobo Libra 2 $7099