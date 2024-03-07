RuPaul Launches Allstora Online Bookstore

Image credit: PEOPLE

Recently, RuPaul has co-founded and launched an online books marketplace named Allstora. In an interview with PEOPLE, RaPaul told that Allstora is an author-first platform. It has a more equitable pay structure by splitting profits and doubling writer’s incomes with each book sale. To ensure fair compensation, Allstora also makes books more accessible to readers by offering 30-50% off discounts on all books.

He told PEOPLE: “I started reading books at a very early age, and they were a lifeline to the rest of the world for me. I loved the idea of knowledge is power, and knowledge is a way to transport yourself to wherever you wanna be.”

The bookstore has been co-founded by author Eric Cervini, drag performer Adam Powell, and RuPaul. So, it seems to be unique. Part of Allstora’s stated mission is to uplift voices “of underrepresented groups, including LGBTQ+ people, women, and communities of color.”

Moreover, RuPaul will send a rainbow school bus from the West Coast to the South to distribute the very books targeted by those bans. As part of the bookstore’s kickoff, the Rainbow Book Bus will travel in March from Los Angeles to the South to fight book bans. In these cities, which will include Birmingham, Ala.; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Baton Rouge, La., Allstora will partner with local LGBTQ organizations for books distribution. The bookstore aims to give away 10,000 books by the end of 2024 out of the 22-foot former school bus.

While the newly launched online bookstore is committed to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, the website sells titles written by bigoted figures including Kirk Cameron and Matt Walsh. You’ll find those books for sale, but when you explore its vast library, you’ll find that the majority of books aren’t offensive.

When you log on to the Allstora website, the first thing you’ll notice is a popup that reads as follows: