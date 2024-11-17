The Apple Music: 100 Best Albums Limited Edition Book is a Collector’s Pride

Here is something that hardcore music buffs will cherish to the core. Apple Music has launched a new book that can be considered a visual representation of the Apple Music: 100 Best Albums that the company launched earlier this year. The book, as AppleInsider revealed is also unlike any other that you may have seen or felt so far. At 8 pounds, it beats conventional books several times over when it comes to its sheer weight. Then again, that might seem nothing when considering it carries the weight of 100 of the best albums and that’s quite remarkable.

The book however is unique given the luxurious feel it offers. That includes linen covers as well as an acrylic slipcase while the page edges have a golden touch to them. It also is a limited edition book with only 1,500 copies ever to be produced. Each copy is again hand numbers which further adds a unique touch to it, something buyers will feel proud to have on their shelves.

The book’s introduction has been composed by none other than Zane Lowe, a well-known name in the music industry. With an inside-out known knowledge of the music world as well as his close proximity with several artists, Lowe brings in a wealth of experience that would be hard to replicate by anyone else; and the same gets amply reflected in the introduction he has penned for the book. The book comprises of 208 pages and 97 high-resolution images.

Apart from Lowe, others who have added their thoughts in the book include Pharrell Williams, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. They are counted among the stalwarts in their respective fields and command immense respect in the industry. All of this makes the book to be truly worth your time and money. At $450 apiece, it definitely isn’t cheap. That said, it isn’t just another book with lots of pictures and texts. Rather, it is a celebration of music in particular and art in general.