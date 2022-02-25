The updated Tolkien website is a tell-all about the famous English author and scholar

The Tolkien Estate today announced the launch of an official website that would host the literary and artistic works of JRR Tolkien. Named www.tolkienestate.com, the website will have on exhibit almost everything that anyone would ever like to know about the famous English author. That includes his writing, painting, and calligraphy as well as his letters and scholarship. Plus, there is also going to be a timeline of his life, complete with family photographs. Then there is going to be an audio-visual section too that would include audio recordings and video clips featuring both JRR and Christopher Tolkien.

All of the above will provide a rare insight into the lives and times of JRR and Christopher Tolkien that we have never seen before. The updated website is all set for launch on February 26, 2020, precisely at 00.01 GMT. The date is significant since as per Tolkien lore, it was on “February 26, 3019 in the Third Age when the Fellowship of the Ring was broken at Amon Hen and Frodo and Sam set out on their lonely and terrifying journey to Mordor.”

Among the more famous of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works includes the children’s book The Hobbit and the fantasy novel The Lord of the Rings. The books have been translated into 36 languages and have sold more than 100 million copies the world over. Check out the website for information about the famous English writer that has never been available in the public domain before.