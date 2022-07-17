Boyue Likebook P78 receives new features via firmware update

The Boyue Likebook P78 was very popular when it first came out and with the new update 1.3.0-2022071517 there have been some great new features. The Google Play Store is now preloaded and users do not have to install it and wait 2-48 hours for the Google Server to register the device. There is also new support for 256 Gray scale for the images, which is very useful for people who love importing their pictures or for manga fans.

If you are bored with the standard lock screen, when the P78 is in standby mode, you are in luck. You can now change the image by selecting one of the book covers that you have imported into the e-reader. Boyue has also added in support for Android system fonts in the book reading app. There is now more options than ever before to customize the reading experience. It also opens up the abilility to sideload in your own fonts, such as Bookerly or Caecilla.

