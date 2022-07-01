First Look at the Boyue Meebook P10 Pro e-note

Boyue has just released the Meebook Pro, which is a ten inch e-note and e-reader. This model has a completely new stylus and a WACOM screen, so drawing and making annointatins is a better experience than the previous generation P10. The major selling factors are Android 11 and Google Play is preinstalled, so you will be able to download millions of free and paid apps.

The Likebook P10 Pro features a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display with E INK Carta HD e-paper technology. It has a resolution of 1200×1600 and 200 PPI. It has 28 LED lights, they offer a combination of white and amber, this is used for the front-lit display and color temperature system. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and has a layer of glass. The back of the device has a plastic perforated design, which should not be a fingerprint magnet like other products that have just a flat backplate. The front of it is made of plastic and is piano black. There is a small capacitive home button on the bottom, beneath the screen.

The stylus has undergone a completely revision. The pen is black and has a lapel holder. It is powered by a single AAA battery. There are two side buttons, one is for area erasing and the other is for erasing just a few single characters. The nibs on the stylus are made of plastic and it comes with a nib removal tool and 2 replacement nibs. You also get a free case with purchase and is made of suede and acts as a sleep cover.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.8 GHZ CPU processor, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It has WIFI 2.4GHZ, 5.0GHZ, which is used for browsing the internet or downloading apps. Bluetooth 5.0 will ensure that you can plugin a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds and listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts or TTS e-reading apps. There is a single speaker, incase you don’t want to go wireless. There is a small microphone, which is used for voice communication apps, such as Discord of Whatsapp, it can also be used for voice dictation with the note taking app. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, which should last a couple of weeks, before a recharge. It has USB-C to recharge the device by plugging it into your computer or a wall outlet. The dimensions are 178x239x8.5 and weighs 458g.

The P10 Pro is powered by Google Android 11 which is the OS that powers their other devices, such as the Likebook Mars, Likebook Alita and Likebook Ares. Google Play is available right out of the box and requires not extra setup, so you can get going right away. This is one of the big strengths of the Meebook brand as a whole. You have the standard pre-installed e-reading, file manager and everything else, but you have complete freedom to download any app you want. If you like Kindle, Nook, Kobo, ComiXology, Zinio or Overdrive Libby? You can just download them at the click of a button.

You can buy the Boyue Likebook Meebook P10 Pro with free case and stylus from the Good e-Reader Store for $349.99.



