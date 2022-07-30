First Look at the Meebook P6 e-reader

The Meebook P6 is a brand new e-reader that has a six inch screen and gives you a resolution of 300 PPI, so text will look razer sharp. This is a dedicated book reader with no note taking functionality, so it should be very appealing for someone who just wants to be able to read. It does have Android 8.1 and full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download and install your favorite apps, without the need to sideload. This device retails for $189 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Meebook P6 features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1448×1072 with 3000 PPI. The screen is not flush with the bezel and does not have a layer of glass. Instead, it has a sunken screen and bezel design. The back of it is made of plastic, it might be a finger print magnet, since both the front and back are piano black. If you want to read at night, it has a front-light with 24 LED lights, which is more than enough to illuminate the screen.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.6 GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. If you wish to have more storage, it does have an SD card slot, capable of an additional 128GB. It has Bluetooth for wireless headphones and speakers, this is ideal for audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else. You can access the internet with WIFI and has a Micro USB port. You can use the P6 for a couple of weeks, before you have to recharge, thanks to the 1,750 mAh battery. The dimensions are 152mm by 113mm by 8mm and weighs 165g. It comes with a dated version of Google Android, 8.1. This might be a big deal on a smartphone or tablet, but on an e-reader, you will likely never notice. However, you do have full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download millions of free and paid apps.

The stock reading app has support for a myriad of book formats, such as TXT, CHM,FB2, MOBI, HTML, RTF, HTXT, EPUB, PDB, DOC, PRC, PDF and DJVU. It does not natively support any of the manga formats, which are traditionally CBR and CBZ, but you can just download your favorite manga app to read for free or purchase them from companies like Viz. I like how they do support lots of book formats, but most people don’t sideload in their own collection, but maybe they have a few books they just want to load in, instead of buying everything from retailers such as Amazon, B&N, Kobo or unlimited subscription services.



