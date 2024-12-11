Half of all US Adults get their news from Social Media

US adults are increasingly ditching newspaper subscriptions and getting daily news from social media. Pew Research found that just over half (54%) say they at least sometimes get news from social media, up slightly from the last few years. Facebook and YouTube outpace all other social media sites where Americans regularly get news. About a third of US adults say they regularly get news on each of these two sites.

Although Facebook and YouTube receive the most attention, Americans still get their news from Instagram (20%), TikTok (17%), Twitter (12%), and Reddit (8%).

A large majority of U.S. adults (86%) say they at least sometimes get news from a smartphone, computer or tablet, including 57% who say they do so often. When asked which platforms they prefer to get news on, 58% of Americans say they prefer a digital device, far higher than those who prefer TV (32%). Few Americans prefer radio (6%) or print (4%).

