Blind Date with a Book: A Fun and Trendy Way to Find Your Next Read

The concept of “Blind Date with a Book” (BDWAB) is not new, but a recent article in the New York Times magazine highlights a growing trend among booksellers who are experiencing the benefits of this approach. The article opens with the headline, “Bookstores say customers love ‘Blind Date With a Book,’ which masks a book’s cover and allows readers to discover what’s inside.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be an increase in the popularity of this trend for two main reasons. First, bibliophiles who typically choose to stay home and read found that, when socializing was limited, they began to appreciate the value of interacting with others. Second, many avid readers consumed a large number of books during lockdown and eventually ran out of interesting titles to explore. As a result, BDWAB has gained traction and is now considered a popular “thing” among younger audiences.

The BDWAB concept offers numerous benefits for both store owners and patrons. The most apparent advantage is that it can boost sales for books that are not selling well or are outdated. Additionally, the social aspect of this initiative is significant. Charities around the world are using BDWAB to raise funds, employing local college students to create the book’s “disguise” artwork. In some cases, the artwork is so elaborate that it is worthy of safe keeping as it will have significant value later on. Readers are flocking to l bookstores, museums, and flea markets, which have become popular venues for these events. Not to mention the excitement of unwrapping the book to discover what lies inside.

It has also become a lucrative side business for crafters who sell artwork and accessories for creating book covers. Even Amazon has a section dedicated to blind book accessories.

Social Media has played a huge part in promoting the concept as participants are encouraged to take a selfie before and after the book reveal and post it on social media as part of the overall experience.

Book clubs have adapted this concept to include “Blind Date with a Book” (BDWAB) nights. Members are invited to bring a “blind date” book to the gathering and reveal it to other members. This idea is also expanding to include public Zoom book dating and themed blind dates like mystery date night.

If reading has taught us anything, it’s that human progress begins with a small idea; we take that idea and nurture it until it becomes something extraordinary. Even AI is getting in on the game with Book Cover Title Generators.

I look forward to the day when this concept is adapted for digital readers. This would involve the use of redirected URLs, which is certainly within the realm of possibility. Perhaps I have inspired some of my tech-savvy readers to explore this idea further. Just be sure to acknowledge my contribution!

While I think it is great concept, I am not entirely certain what the ramifications for copyright is in this instance. But, that is a blog for another day.

Featured image by Paul Stachowiak from Pixabay