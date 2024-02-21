Penguin Random House Fights Book Ban

Penguin Random House has jumped into the fight against book bans, entering a sensitive debate that is playing out in school boards and statehouses across the country. At risk: potentially alienating a large chunk of customers on an issue at the crux of culture wars that have polarized the nation in ways not seen in decades.”

Those who push for book bans often “believe they are targeting titles that are pornographic or otherwise inappropriate for young people,” Trachtenberg writes. “The publisher’s stance is that teachers, librarians and school administrators, as expert educators, already make decisions about what is appropriate for young readers and should be left to do their jobs. … Despite the risks, Penguin Random House’s leadership said that failing to act had moral and financial costs.”

To that end, Penguin Random House has used its media might to resist bans, educate consumers and share “censored” content. “Penguin Random House has started hosting anti-book-banning events, giving away several thousand copies of its most-frequently banned titles,” Trachtenberg reports. “School boards and school districts removed more than 1,500 book titles from an assortment of publishers from public school classrooms and libraries in the 12 months through June 2023, according to a recent study by PEN America, a literary and free-speech organization that has been vocal in opposing bans.”

Trachtenberg reports, “When Dan Novack, Penguin Random House’s associate general counsel, learned the law firm Ballard Spahr was working on a book-banning lawsuit against Escambia County School District in Florida with PEN America, he called an attorney there and asked, ‘Can we get in? . . . In an early victory, a federal judge ruled the plaintiffs in the Florida case can pursue their lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.”

Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said: