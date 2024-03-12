Books are heavy, and carrying many of them is harder. The solution to this is e-reading. Devices like Kindle, Nook, and Kobo are all the rage for digital readers worldwide. But with this digital solution, the question arises: Should digital reading be considered screen time?

Your reading device is still a digital screen; however, it is not considered screen time. Let’s see why you should enjoy reading on your digital devices without any screen time.

Less Strain on Eyes

Are you aware that it is important to take a break whether you are reading a physical newspaper or a digital book? Many eye doctors suggest that reading in extra bright light or very dim light can strain our retinas.

Reading e-books is a wonderful solution to this problem as these devices offer black-and-white pages and don’t emit light. There is a front light option in these devices which you can turn on if you like.

Unlike smartphones or tablets, e-readers utilize e-ink technology, mimicking ink’s appearance on paper. This technology offers several advantages over traditional screens. These include reduced glare and improved readability in various lighting conditions. As a result, many users find e-reading to be more comfortable and less straining on the eyes than traditional screens.

Learning Advantages

Mobiles and other devices have many notifications and other distractions. Users are tempted to scroll through various applications while reading. However, using e-reading devices, the content is directly connected to the reader, and there are no distractions. This is very helpful in providing an unbeatable learning experience for adults and kids alike.

Moreover, the integration of AI in these devices expands the learning experience. For example, you can click on a word to understand its synonyms and meaning. This helps in expanding your communication skills and understanding of the topic.

Using Blue Light and Other Advantages

Some people worry about blue light from screens, thinking it can cause diseases. However, the solution is a healthy lifestyle and sleep cycle. Sleeping 7-9 hours is crucial for healing and resting your eyes and can avoid diseases caused by blue light. From a practical view, e-readers benefit in terms of portability and accessibility.

Users can carry thousands of books in a single device, making it convenient for travel, commuting, or simply reducing clutter. Additionally, e-readers provide features like adjustable font size and flexible display settings. This can serve the needs of readers with visual impairments or specific reading preferences.

Some people say using e-readers is like using screens because they have electronic displays. Even though e-ink technology helps, staring at screens for too long can still make your eyes tired. Moreover, reading a lot can also make you less active and social. Doctors and scientists recommend using e-readers carefully and taking breaks.

In conclusion, reading on an e-reader doesn’t always have to be considered screen time, as long as it’s used for reading. Make sure the screen has enough light. Take short breaks every 20-30 minutes to rest your eyes. So, if you use your e-reader wisely, you can enjoy reading without worrying too much about it being like using a screen.