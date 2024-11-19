Supernote is draconian about managing their Reddit community

Supernote is a brand that is quite toxic, their management of their official Reddit page is quite draconian. The company is quick to ban anyone asking about shipping dates, asking about competing products and are quick to delete anyone who doesn’t post a glowing review of any of their products. The owners of the company and mods that police the community are Chinese and don’t really believe in free speech.

As a full disclosure, Good e-Reader and Supernote did have a business relationship early on when the company first started. As everyone knows, we review and talk about every e-reader and e-notebook released worldwide and at the time, nobody was talking about Supernote, since they were a little company, all working from home and had no social media or web presence. We put them on the map and we started to sell Supernote products on our online store and within a few years, sales were very robust. The company then launched their own website, and sold products directly. They then cut ties with all of their distributors and decided to go it alone.

The Supernote Subreddit is quite active and upon first glance, looks like a positive community. This is by design, the mods and staff actively delete anything that paints the company in a negative light. This includes questions about pre-orders and shipping dates, reviews, broken devices, and complaints. Sometimes the Supernote team messages the user, asking them to delete their review.

Users also get banned posting comparison videos of the Supernote vs Onyx Boox, Remarkable, Kindle Scribe or various Kobo products. Just talking about a competing product or company gets users post deleted the user account banned. The Supernote Reddit community has too many red flags to be a source of trustworthy information. They are the only community that is utterly draconian about this sort of thing.