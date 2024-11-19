Kobo Libra Colour Gets Pre-Black Friday Discount in the UK

Amazon UK is offering a nice deal on the Kobo Libra Colour that brings its price down by £20. This makes the Libra Colour to be priced £179.99 which otherwise sells for £199.99. The e-reader impresses with its 7-inch Kaleido 3 display where you get to see things in color, a first on any Kobo device so far. All of your annotations and markings are going to be in color as well. It is compatible with the Kobo Stylus 2 which you can use for jotting down your notes though it does not come bundled with the e-reader. You will have to procure it separately.

The 32 GB of onboard storage can be good to hold 24,000 e-books or 150 audiobooks. It being Bluetooth enabled, you can easily attach a headphone or speaker to the e-reader for listening to your audiobooks. The Kobo Store is your source for all the content you will want to read or listen, which can be audiobooks, e-books, comics, and manga.

Another highlight of the Libra Colour is its Oasis-like build where you have an asymmetrical design. Also, the thicker bezel hosts the physical page-turn buttons which allows for enhanced reading convenience. The e-reader also boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating. This makes it safe to be carried to the beach or to the pool without worrying of the device getting water-damaged.

Battery lasts several weeks on a single charge. The lightweight build coupled with the ergonomic design makes it easy to hold the device and read for even long hours without tiring your arms. The Libra Colour impressed users with its stylish build, solid performance, and nice stable software.