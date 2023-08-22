Want to Live Longer? Read More Books.

Eat healthy. Do physical workouts. Stay happy. We all know these can add more years to your lifespan. But did you know reading books can also make you live longer?

A 2016 study conducted at the Yale School of Public Health shows that book readers’ lifespan is up to two years longer than nonreaders’. According to Yale researchers, reading keeps our brain active and cultivates an emotional connection to others, both of which result in increased longevity.

The Study

The study involved 3,635 participants, and the gathered data was divided into three segments:

People who read books up to 3.5 hours per week. People who read more than 3.5 hours. People who read no books at all.

Researchers used factors like race, age, enjoyment, depression, marital status, and health status of participants.

The study concluded that book readers who read up to 3.5 hours weekly were 17 percent less likely to die over the 12-year follow-up period of the study. On the other hand, those who read more than 3.5 hours were 23 percent less likely to die.

Reading makes you a better & happier person. And when plenty of research has proved that happy people live longer.

According to a 2013 study, reading increases brain connectivity and helps gradually develop large vocabularies. This must be surprising, but long-term fiction readers have a heightened ability to understand others’ feelings. So, they’re kinder and more empathetic than nonreaders.

According to the National Institute on Aging, reading books and magazines helps keep your mind engaged as you grow older. So, the earlier you start, the better.

Seniors in retirement communities can benefit from book clubs.

Randi Stretch, Fun Manager at Seasons Lethbridge Gardens – a vibrant retirement community in West Highlands Park, Alberta – explains the powerful emotional impact of book clubs on participants.

“Book club always evokes meaningful conversation and memories. We have read many historical fiction books based on hardships and struggles. Residents reflect on their own lives in reference to the narrative. Everyone is so respectful and attentive to each other. It’s amazing and beautiful to be a part of these moments.” – Says Randi.

Book clubs turn the solitary activity of reading into a wonderful social experience where people can share and compare their interpretations of narratives.

So, if you’ve not started reading GOOD BOOKS, you should start today. In my experience, book reading truly makes you happy, fulfilled, and self-confident, and now we can say live longer.