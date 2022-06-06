‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’; from children’s classic, to slasher film

There’s nothing quite like a relaxing Sunday morning; kicking back with a fresh pot of coffee, some newspapers, and catching up with the world. Of course, I foolishly forgot its 2022, and the world is completely upside-down. Five minutes into my relaxing Sunday ritual, and I’m aghast, spitting my coffee out while sputtering with shocked laughter at what I’m now privately referring to, “The line that no one ever thought to cross, just got smeared… with blood.”

The story that caused me to snort out my beverage, and for some reason, finally consider that we may actually be in end-of-days-times, was; “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Director Teases Slasher Film Plot: ‘Pooh and Piglet Go on a Rampage.” This upcoming film by director Rhys Waterfield, and the U.K.-based production company Jagged Edge Production, was filmed in just 10 days, and the production is centered around a human-sized Pooh and Piglet, whom “essentially become feral” after Christopher Robin abandoned them. These completely insane versions of A.A.Milne’s beloved children characters’ go on a full-out bloody killing spree, and at one point, they actually eat another famous treasured character in order to survive.

A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh, was added to the public domain in Jan 2022. Works in the public domain are not covered by copyright, and there are no restrictions on how they are used. There’s always a certain level of creative and chaotic potential energy attached to works entering the public domain, and waiting to see what inspiration and reimaginings that can arise from that.

Waterfield wanted to avoid anything that might still be under copyright; such as using Tigger, who is still under copyright with Disney, as is Pooh wearing his red iconic t-shirt. As such, we won’t be seeing Tigger on the big screen, hopping around all homicidal wielding a machete fortunately… or unfortunately? (Honestly, I think I’m still in shock, I really don’t know what to think at this point; but many others have opinions).

Some of the newfound interest in this film is definitely due its unconventional gimmicky gorish premise; which is raising plenty of eyebrows and has people asking questions, such as; “Is nothing sacred?”

However, it seems that many people love the nutty idea, and are super excited to stand in line for their ticket.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey does not yet have a release date, but Waterfield told Variety that finishing the film is of “high priority.” He also shared, “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid…and we wanted to go between the two.” The cast includes Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.

Honestly, no matter how good the film actually is, it has sort of already won, as the gimmick has people talking about Blood and Honey in a way that they likely wouldn’t be if it was a romantic film; instead of a movie which showcases classic children book characters’ turning into blood-thirsty crazed psychotic killers.

Wow… I literally never imagined I’d write, let alone think, a sentence like that last one in my entire life.

By the way, it’s not lost of me that person, whose imagination came up with this idea, and I, share the same (very rare) last name.

Excuse me, I need to stop writing now, and pour something stronger than a coffee… and maybe call my therapist.