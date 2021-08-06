Chinese digital comics platform, Kuaikan planning international expansion

Kuaikan, the Chinese e-Comics platform is planning to go overboard and expand into more international markets worldwide. The company said they are looking to invest a billion yuan (about $156.3 million USD) over a span of three years which will be used to support the comic authors as well as enhancing the outreach of such comics to more international markets.

Towards that, the company has already kickstarted its operations in Colombo this year which aims to woo readers in Sri Lanka to read Chinese language comics, Chines language website Shine reported. This makes the company have a presence in over 200 countries and regions worldwide using 70 overseas platforms. Other regions the company is active in include several English-speaking countries along with Japan, South Korea, and so on.

The company also added they are relying on the latest advancements such as digital publishing techniques or AI-based recommendations to promote its comics. This, they hope, will make the Chinese language comics more popular among the younger generation. As it is, the Kuaikan platform already plays host to more than 100,000 authors as well as 200 million users.

Besides supporting the comic authors as well as helping them reach a wider audience around the world, other future endeavors Kuaikan wishes to get into including the creation of animation and mini videos that too will be aimed at both the domestic as well as the overseas audience.

