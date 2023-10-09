Four manga that have been banned the most in the United States

There has been an unprecedented surge in attempts to censor various library resources, including graphic novels and manga in recent years. Although manga series constitute a small fraction of banned books in North America, their rising popularity has heightened awareness and led to an increase in book challenges for manga in 2023.

The visual nature of manga illustrations makes them susceptible targets. The bans on manga can significantly impact libraries, especially considering the financial strain of maintaining long-running series. In some instances, these bans result in “self-censorship,” where libraries refrain from acquiring certain books due to the fear of potential challenges, further limiting access to diverse content.

Here, as compiled in ComicsBeat, is the list of four manga series that got banned the most.

Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom by Yusei Matsui sparked controversy among several conservative groups in recent months due to its portrayal of violence. The storyline revolves around an alien teacher urging students to assassinate him to avert the potential destruction of the earth. Grappling as it is with incidents of public shootings, many of which have happened in schools as well, critics voiced concerns about the manga contending that it might make students tempted to take up arms. In the current year, volumes from this series have faced formal bans in six school districts and are under investigation for a potential ban in three school districts. It has also been removed without a formal ban in one school district. On the whole, Assassination Classroom which comprises of 21 volumes and is a complete series is facing 10 bans.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi is set in a world of aspiring superheroes within a high school setting. It has faced criticism for its perceived inappropriateness and overly sexual content aimed at a younger audience. The series and its spin-offs, such as the light novel series My Hero Academia: School Briefs by Horikoshi and Anri Yoshi, have come under scrutiny.

While the primary narrative revolves around the journey of high schoolers in a super-powered society, the manga doesn’t shy away from occasional “fan service,” including depictions of certain adult female characters that critics argue are unsuitable for young readers. Notably, the back cover of Volume 1 showcases the character Mountain Lady in a skin-tight, light-colored outfit.

Due to these concerns, volumes from My Hero Academia and its associated spin-off series have faced formal bans in two school districts this year. It is an ongoing series comprising 35 volumes and has faced 2 bans so far.

Soul Eater

Soul Eater, a narrative following students with the unique ability to transform into weapons and those who wield them, has encountered criticism akin to My Hero Academia. Composed by Atsushi Ohkubo, the series revolves around the quest to collect the souls of corrupted humans and witches has faced accusations of being inappropriate and overly sexual for a younger audience.

The manga, including the first volume, has come under scrutiny for scenes featuring nudity. Such content has led to formal bans on volumes from Soul Eater in one school district this year. Additionally, the series has been removed without a formal ban in a second school district. As of now, Soul Eater has faced two bans so far. It is a complete series comprising of 25 single volumes.

Black Butler

Black Butler, delving into a narrative set in Victorian-era London, follows the tale of a 12-year-old boy and his demonic butler as they tackle crimes. Unlike the other titles on this list, Black Butler is tailored for a more mature readership, exploring darker themes and encompassing plotlines involving murder, kidnapping, torture, and child sexual abuse.

Due to its mature content, volumes from Black Butler have been banned pending investigation in one school district this year. Additionally, the series has been removed without a formal ban in a second school district.

Black Butler, composed by Yana Toboso is a complete series comprising 33 volumes and has faced two bans so far.