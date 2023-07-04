TokyoPop Launches Romantic Imprint LoveLove For Manga Readers

Image credit: youtube

TokyoPop, the well-known publisher, distributor, and licensor of anime/mangas/manwa in America, has launched its new romance imprint called LoveLove. The incredible platform is likely to feature diverse content featuring “shoujo, josei, girls love, boys love, and more”. For readers who are interested in the romantic genres of manga, LoveLove has “got what you’re looking for.”

“Love is Love”

Readers are likely to access different types of stories and voices, which the platform describes to be “as diverse as our fans.” The idea of LoveLove came from one of the core company beliefs of TokyoPop that “Love is love.” The approach is to celebrate all kinds of love.

LoveLove features several reads for manga lovers worldwide. This includes books like If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die, Volume 1, Why I Adopted My Husband, At 30, I Realized I Had No Gender, and Delivery for You!

The platform also features several boys’ love and girls’ love classics like Be My Love, My Lord, The Cat Proposed, Alter Ego, and Sirius: Twin Stars. As for Shoju and Josai, they have Deep Scar, Her Royal Highness, Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke, and more. LoveLove will be releasing more interesting books by the start of 2023 fall. This includes The Black Cat & The Vampire, Vol. 1, which will be available for the readers on October 10th.

Brand Editor of TOKYOPOP, Lena Atanassova, considers LoveLove to be a new way for readers to explore romance. “Given the strong global market for manga and romance content, there are substantial opportunities to bring these titles to existing fans as well as traditional romance readers eager to explore the genre in a new way,” she said, as per the Comics Beat article.

