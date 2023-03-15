Vault Comics to be now available via Omnibus, partners with Kajabi to emerge as a ComiXology alternative

Vault Comics has recently announced a new partnership that will make its popular titles available through Omnibus, the website ComicsBeat reported. For the unversed, Omnibus is an upcoming digital comics marketplace, and reader and is set to launch in the spring of 2023. As a well-known publisher of top-quality science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics, Vault Comics aims to expand its reach and make its titles more accessible to audiences through this new platform, catering to both print and digital readership.

Vault CEO and publisher Damian Wassel said in a statement, “Everyone in comics, from creators to publishers, benefits from a great digital reading experience and marketplace for new comics. We’re excited to join some of the best folks in the business on Omnibus.”

Vault Comics is among the first publishers to be available through the Omnibus app at launch. It is a new digital comics marketplace and reader founded by tech experts and comic book enthusiasts, Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser. The platform has been gaining attention in the comics community and social media circles, with promises of a better digital comics purchasing and reading experience than the Amazon-run ComiXology. Omnibus seeks to provide an alternative to ComiXology, particularly for those readers who were disappointed with the platform’s recent updates.

Meanwhile, in another related development, Vault Comics has recently announced a partnership with Kajabi to launch a new community-based and digital comics reading portal called Vault Unbound. As BleedingCool reported, the aim is to create a unique fan community and digital reading experience through the Kajabi platform, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative. The announcement was made at the SXSW event.

As for Kajabi, it happens to be a technology company headquartered in Irvine, California, that specializes in creating a platform for creators and entrepreneurs. This platform is used to develop, market, and sell digital content, as well as build and manage websites to monetize online courses, membership communities, podcasts, and other digital offerings. Founded in 2010, the company is currently valued at approximately two billion dollars and has recently appointed a new CEO, Ahad Khan, in 2021. Sean Solme Kim, a former executive at TikTok and Amazon, joined the company in February 2022 as president and chief product officer.

Readers will have the opportunity to engage with creators and other members of the community, gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content and be the first to know about product releases, participate in virtual events, and read their favorite comics from the Vault collection. It is currently unclear whether there will be a delay in the release of digital versions compared to the print editions.