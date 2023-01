127 Libraries loan out 1 million ebooks in 2022

Libraries all over the world are loaning out a copious number of ebooks. Overdrive has just announced that 127 libraries have surpassed one million checkouts over the course of 2022. In total, 555 million ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and more were checked out by readers last year.

In 2022, Los Angeles Public Library became the first library ever to hit ten million checkouts in a calendar year. Libraries from 7 countries reached the million checkout mark. In the United States, 36 states are represented on the list. The Toronto Public

A complete list of library systems in 2022’s Million Checkout Libraries is below.

10 million checkouts

Los Angeles Public Library

9 million checkouts

Toronto Public Library

MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary

National Library Board Singapore

8 million checkouts

The Ohio Digital Library

7 million checkouts

King County Library System

Wisconsin Public Library Consortium

5 million checkouts

Tennessee READS

Greater Phoenix Digital Library

New York Public Library

Digital Downloads Collaboration

Harris County Public Library

Multnomah County Library

4 million checkouts

Beehive Library Consortium

Seattle Public Library

Maryland’s Digital Library

CLEVNET

Mid-Continent Public Library

San Diego County Library

Indiana Digital Library

Calgary Public Library

3 million checkouts

Brooklyn Public Library

Auckland Libraries

Sno-Isle Libraries

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

Boston Public Library

San Francisco Public Library

Ontario Library Service Consortium

LA County Library

North Carolina Digital Library

Livebrary.com

Digital Library of Illinois

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Sacramento Public Library

Minuteman Library Network

Metropolitan Library System

San Antonio Public Library

2 million checkouts

Midwest Collaborative for Library Services

Kentucky Libraries Unbound

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Broward County Library

Denver Public Library

Pikes Peak Library District

Fairfax County Public Library

St. Louis County Library

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

Austin Public Library

Edmonton Public Library

Salt Lake County Library Services

Bridges

Chicago Public Library

Oregon Digital Library Consortium

Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative

Nashville Public Library

Santa Clara County Library

CW MARS

Ottawa Public Library

Washington County Cooperative Library Services

Indianapolis Public Library

Pierce County Library System

The Free Library of Philadelphia

Wake County Public Libraries

1 million checkouts

South Australia Public Library Services

Montgomery County Public Libraries

Orange County Library System

Washington Anytime Library

Nassau Digital Doorway

District of Columbia Public Library

Vancouver Public Library

Saskatchewan Library Consortium

Georgia Download Destination

British Columbia Libraries

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Contra Costa County Library

Lee County Library System

OC Public Libraries

New Hampshire State Library

Timberland Regional Library

Pima County Public Library

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Halifax Public Libraries

Brisbane City Council Library Services

Missouri Libraries 2Go

Kent District Library

Berlin, Verbund Öffentlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB)

Houston Public Library

Arapahoe Library District

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Mississauga Library System

Arkansas Digital Library Consortium

Baltimore County Public Library

Western Australia Public Libraries

Download Destination

Bergen County Cooperative Library System

Fort Vancouver Regional Library District

Hamilton Public Library

Westchester Library System

San Jose Public Library

Fort Worth Public Library

Ocean State Libraries eZone

Hawaii State Public Library System

MontanaLibrary2Go

Louisville Free Public Library

NC Kids Digital Library

Jacksonville Public Library

Douglas County Libraries

NorthNet Library System

Dayton Metro Library

OK Virtual Library

downloadLibrary

Winnipeg Public Library

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Library System

eLibrary NJ

Tulsa City-County Library*

Northern California Digital Library

Nebraska OverDrive Libraries

The Libraries Consortium

Okanagan Regional Library

Peninsula Library System

Toledo Lucas County Public Library*

Queens Public Library*

Libraries NI

Miami-Dade Public Library System*

Sonoma County Library*

Old Colony Library Network*

eMediaLibrary*

East Baton Rouge Parish Library*

Dallas Public Library*

Front Range Downloadable Library*

*Achieved million+ circulation status for the first time in 2022

