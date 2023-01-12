Hipoink Paperless e-note comes with 10.3-inch E Ink display

The Hipoink Paperless e-note device comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display having a resolution of 1264 x 1680 pixels. It comes with a 24-level cold and warm light setting to offer a soothing reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition. The device comes bundled with a stylus that will let you jot down notes or scribble on the display. It runs the Android 11 operating system and comes with its own app store. That said, there is always the option to side-load your own apps which means you can have the e-book reading app of your choice if you aren’t okay with the default stuff, which is likely to be mainly Chinese.

The Paperless e-note supports Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity. Besides, there is a headphone jack as well, which means you can catch up with your favorite audiobooks easily. File formats it is able to recognize include PDF, ePUB, txt, doc, AZW, MOBI, among others. Under the hood lies a 1.8GHz quad-core RK3566 processor that is coupled to 2 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of storage.

There isn’t much else that is known of the e-note as of now though all of the above does point to a pretty much decent e-note offering. Also, Hipoink is a relative newcomer in the segment. The Chinese company started making e-readers and other environmentally safe products only in 2021. It is offering the paperless e-note for $395.95 USD via its own e-store though the same can also be picked up from Amazon for $375.99. The price is inclusive of a smart protective case and a stylus pen.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.