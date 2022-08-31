Brooklyn Public Library suspends out of State Cards

The Brooklyn Public Library has one of the deepest digital collections of audiobooks and ebooks. The library used to offer residents of different states the ability to get a digital library card for a $50 per year. This program is now suspended and this service is no longer being offered. It is likely the library was paying too much money for digital goods and not seeing enough return on their investment.

In a statement on the libraries website they said “As of July 15, 2022, Brooklyn Public Library is no longer offering its fee-based out-of-state library card. Our priority remains serving Brooklynites and assuring that they can access the materials they need in a timely manner. BPL Library cards remain free for anyone who lives, works, pays property taxes or attends school in New York State. Existing out-of-state accounts will remain active until their expiration date and will not be renewable.”

There are still various US libraries that allow non-residents a digital library Card. The Queens Library in New York is the most popular, while Metropolitan Library System of Oklahoma City, Charlotte Mecklenbur, Westchester library, Carnegie library of Pittsburgh and more. You can view our complete list of libraries that support digital audiobooks and ebooks, most of them support Overdrive.

