Controversial Mississippi legislation denies minors’ access to public library e-books and audiobooks statewide

In a move that has sparked concerns about censorship and access to information, a recently enacted Mississippi law threatens to deny minors access to e-books and audiobooks offered by public libraries. Known as Senate Bill 2346 or Mississippi Code § 39-3-25, this legislation came into effect on July 1, 2023, prompting libraries to navigate new policies to comply with the law’s provisions. Initially focused on age verification for minors on adult websites, the bill was later expanded to encompass a broader range of books.

As The MarySue reported, the issue of book banning has become increasingly contentious, particularly with regard to its impact on young readers. Proponents of censorship argue that it is necessary to protect children from potentially harmful content, including pornography. However, critics note that these bans often extend to works that feature LGBTQ+ representation, classifying them as “pornographic” or “sexually oriented.” While such bans have predominantly affected school libraries, public libraries have not been spared, raising concerns about limited access to vital resources for children and teenagers.

Mississippi’s new law relies on a broad definition of “sexually oriented” material and incorporates existing legislation concerning the dissemination of harmful content to minors. As a result, the law restricts minors’ access to audiobooks and e-books throughout the state. Public libraries and state agencies are prohibited from providing minors with access to digital resources and databases unless vendors can guarantee that all content complies with the law’s provisions and is deemed suitable. The bill specifies that content such as child pornography, materials depicting child exploitation or trafficking, obscene content, sexually explicit material, and sexually oriented materials are prohibited. Mississippi Code § 97-5-27 defines “sexually oriented” materials as those dealing with sex, cruelty, violence, or explicit sexual content.

While physical books remain unaffected by this law, the same cannot be said for audiobooks and e-books. Many libraries utilize popular platforms like OverDrive and Hoopla to offer a wide range of digital content to library cardholders. However, compliance with the new legislation presents a challenge. Libraries must ensure that all content available through these platforms adheres to the law’s requirements or implement mechanisms to prevent minors from accessing non-compliant materials. Notably, current platforms like Hoopla and OverDrive do not have age-specific content restrictions in place. Consequently, materials such as e-books discussing human anatomy or young adult books featuring LGBTQ+ themes would violate the Mississippi law.

Given these constraints, several public libraries in Mississippi find themselves compelled to prohibit minors from accessing resources such as Hoopla and OverDrive entirely. The sheer volume of titles available on these platforms makes it impractical for libraries to manually review each one for compliance. Moreover, implementing age-based access restrictions for every title is a logistical challenge. Violations of the law carry penalties ranging from fines of $500 to $5,000, and potential imprisonment.

As a result, libraries like the First Regional Library in Hernando, MS, have been forced to deny Hoopla and OverDrive access to all minors. In other cases, libraries such as the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library now require parental or guardian permission for individuals under 18 to obtain a library card, compared to the previous age threshold of 16. These measures inadvertently limit access to library resources for vulnerable teens, particularly those facing unstable or neglectful home environments. Furthermore, teenagers who relied on the discreet access offered by Hoopla and OverDrive to explore topics such as sexual abuse or self-discovery will lose an essential source of support. Once again, it is the most marginalized and least privileged members of society who bear the disproportionate burden resulting from attempts to censor content driven by a narrow conservative perspective.