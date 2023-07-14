Heartfelt Summer Read Available at Public Libraries for Free

Image credit: northcentralpa

Big Library Read brings an uplifting family drama titled “A Very Typical Family” for book lovers to read without wait lists. Big Library Read is the world’s first and largest global ebook club. The program is owned and operated by OverDrive, a leading digital distributor of audiobooks, eBooks, online magazines, and streaming video titles.

As per the program, booklovers can borrow Sierra Godfrey’s book from more than 22,000 public libraries worldwide between July 13-27. Nearly 90% of these libraries are located in North America. Library cardholders may read the ebook and audiobook versions for free on the Libby app and Sora app. Readers can join online discussions about the book during the Big Library Read program.

“As an avid and lifelong library reader, I couldn’t be more thrilled that OverDrive has selected A Very Typical Family for their summer Big Library Read,” said author Sierra Godfrey.

The Story Synopsis: A Very Typical Family

A Very Typical Family is a heartfelt, hilarious beach read about family love, tragedies, resentment, regret, guilt, and forgiveness. The story is set in the lovely beach town of Santa Cruz, California. It features Natalie Walker, who accidentally puts her siblings behind bars. Natalie fled California right after the incident and has not contacted anyone in the family for more than 15 years.

One day, she receives a letter saying her mother left the family’s historic Santa Cruz home to her before dying. So, three siblings have to come together to sign some papers, two of which – Natalie and Lynn – show up, but Jake does not.

While Natalie and her nephew (Lynn’s son) look for Jake, Natalie falls in love with a handsome marine biologist. She unpacks the guilt she has carried for years, wondering how she can salvage her relationship with her siblings after such a long time.

More about the Book

A Very Typical Family was published as an audiobook by Blackstone Publishing and as an ebook by Sourcebooks. The title is accessible on all major computers and mobile devices through Libby or libbyapp.com in a web browser. Libby users can even “send to Kindle®” [U.S. libraries only]. The title will automatically expire after the lending period without any late fees.

The Big Library Read is an international reading program connecting millions of readers globally with an ebook through public libraries. The book is the 31st title selected by this program which started in 2013 and occurs three times every year.

