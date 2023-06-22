Koios can help libraries achieve higher community outreach via Google Ad Grants

Advertising happens to be one of the mainstays of the entire Google thing and they wish to introduce the same to increase footfall to your library as well. Then there are going to be other benefits for the taking as well. Apart from an increase in revenues that would come from a rise in visitor count to your library site, you also stand to benefit from a monthly grant of up to $1,000 directly from Google via Google Ad Grants. So, if you own a library and are a novice to Google Ad Grants, here is something you’d like to know.

Google Ad Grants happens to be one among several programs that Google for Nonprofits has to offer, and which Google claims have been specifically tailored to suit the requirements of qualified nonprofits. This program provides up to $10,000 per month in advertising credit, and once approved, the grant continues indefinitely. By utilizing these ads, libraries can attract a steady stream of 4,000 or more monthly visitors to their websites, with a significant portion being new visitors. Eligibility is open to most nonprofits with 501(c)3 status, and libraries often gain access through their Friends group or Foundation.

Every click on these ads directs individuals to your library’s website. These are people who may not have been actively searching for your library, but they were seeking something relevant. By advertising on Google, you can connect with people at the moment of their need. For many libraries, these visitors comprise a noteworthy percentage — 15%, 20%, or even more—of their total website traffic, making it a significant impact.

Moreover, Google advertising promotes equity. While other outreach methods like email or social media tend to engage existing patrons or self-identified groups, Google ads have the power to reach everyone, offering the most diverse audience possible. It levels the playing field and ensures that your library’s message reaches individuals from all walks of life.

However, if all of the above seems a bit daunting, it is here that the Brooklyn, New York based nonprofit organization Koios comes into the picture. The organization specializes in helping libraries secure Google Ad Grants while managing their Google Ads accounts as well as optimizing their effectiveness. Koios said they understand how crucial it is for libraries to expose their catalogs to online searches and make them visible to Google in ways that were previously hidden. Whether libraries choose to work with them or not, their primary goal remains the same: to empower libraries to seize this invaluable resource and maximize their online community outreach.

They encourage libraries to take the leap and tap into the incredible potential of Google Ad Grants today. By letting their library’s voice resonate with a wider audience, Koios can make a lasting impact in their communities. In short, Koios can be an invaluable resource as libraries increasingly expand their online presence which makes it imperative to have an effective community outreach program that Koios can provide.