Libby’s top e-book and audiobook checkouts in 2023

Readers seem to have been more inclined towards romance novels and memoirs this year (2023). That is what Libby stated in its year-end estimate of the top e-books and audiobooks that were lent out in 2023, further adding there has been a 55 percent uptick in e-book and audiobook borrowings this year. Among the authors who have been most in demand include Colleen Hoover, Rebecca Yarros, and Prince Harry.
Special mention must be made of audiobooks that witnessed a 22 percent jump in lending in 2023, which is perfectly in sync with the huge popularity wave it has been riding on over the past decade. Digital magazines too witnessed a massive 65 percent jump in checkouts, something that Libby attributes to the larger collection it now has to offer along with the new one-tap magazine checkout feature that it introduced.
Libby said they came across the above figures based on user feedback from millions of users in 18,000 public libraries spread across North America. Libbry also stated their new ‘Notify Me’ feature which was introduced this year and provides pre-release info on upcoming book launches has been a hit. With titles such as House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas, Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross, and Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, millions resorted to the Notify Me feature which also serves as an indicator of the popularity of the particular title. Readers also gets to know if the title is included in the library’s digital collection after it has been purchased.
Here is the list of the top books borrowed in North American Public Libraries via Libby in 2023:
e-Books
Fiction: Verity by Colleen Hoover
Nonfiction: Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Romance: Verity by Colleen Hoover
Mystery & Thriller: Verity by Colleen Hoover
Science Fiction & Fantasy: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Historical Fiction: Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
Biography & Memoir: Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
YA Fiction Series: Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
Juvenile Fiction Series: Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce
“Notify Me” Pre-Release Titles: House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
“Notify Me” Already-Published Titles: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Magazine: The New Yorker
Audiobooks
Fiction: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Nonfiction: Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Romance: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Mystery & Thriller: The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
Science Fiction & Fantasy: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Historical Fiction: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Biography & Memoir: Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
YA Fiction Series: A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas
Juvenile Fiction Series: The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner
“Notify Me” Pre-Release Titles: Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross
“Notify Me” Already-Published Titles: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Click here for the complete list of Libby’s top e-books borrowed in 2023 from North American public libraries.
