Libraries loan out 506 million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2021

Overdrive is the largest digital distributor for public libraries. The company serves 76,000 libraries and schools in 94 countries. In 2021, 506 million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines were loaned out, which was a 16% increase over 2020. 121 public library systems in seven countries achieved one million or more digital book loans, while four school systems in two countries reached this milestone. Libby added new users at a record pace in 2021 and now accounts for 60% of how readers enjoyed reading digital content.

One of the emerging sectors for Overdrive has been education. They have been focusing on their Sora e-reading app for this sector. School circulation of digital books with the Sora student reading app grew by 65%. Public library digital collections enabled 4.7 million books to be borrowed by students for self-selected reading on the Sora app, an increase of 117%.

