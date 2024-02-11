Overdrive Libby is great for digital magazines

Overdrive Libby is tremendous for digital magazines, audiobooks, and ebooks. Over 56 million magazines were borrowed from digital libraries. That was a 75% increase over 2022. There are 4,000 magazines currently available, and collection managers love them because there is no circulation cap and unlimited simultaneous use access so that patrons can enjoy every issue of every magazine.

Libby has been upgraded to take advantage of the boon in digital magazines available from most library branches. Instead of appearing alongside ebook and audiobook loans, magazines have their section of the Shelf summary called the Magazine Rack. From the Magazine Rack, users will see the latest issue of their magazine subscriptions and all other matters they choose to keep. This helps users find their favourite magazines from your library in one convenient place. Users can subscribe to magazines from your library via a new, convenient Subscribe option from magazine search results and title details pages. When a new issue is released, it will automatically be added to the user’s Magazine Rack and generate a checkout for your library. When users discover a magazine in your collection, they can open it and start reading with one tap, generating a checkout for your library.

Several popular magazines that do business with Overdrive are available from most libraries. This includes Time, Us Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone. This is in addition to PC World, Bon Appetit, Minecraft World, and Women’s Fitness.

