Overdrive Libby is making it easier to read magazines

A digital library card is your gateway to audiobooks, ebooks, comics, manga and magazines. Overdrive is the largest company that powers most public libraries in Canada, the US and most of Europe. The company announced that they are updating their app next month, providing more free magazines since they have unlimited simultaneous use and no circulation cap. This means libraries can pick from over 4,000 front-list and back-list issues without wait-lists.

Plenty of magazines, such as The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, Newsweek and Elle will be free for users to read. Overdrive said that their Libby app will make it easier to subscribe to and receive an alert when interested in a new magazine issue. There will be improved discovery; you can start reading with a single tap. On another note, there are some other unique offerings that Libby offers, including cookbooks, language learning books, travel guides, study guides and more. You can skim through the various features here.

