The main Overdrive app is now discontinued

Overdrive has discontinued their main Overdrive Media Console app for Android and iOS. Starting last month, the app is no longer listed on Google Play the Apple App Store. Existing users who have the app will be able to use it, until the end of the year and then all of the services will be shut off. Overdrive is encouraging users to upgrade to Libby, which is the new app they launched a couple of years ago. It has a better audiobook, ebook and magazine experience. Users in the US, can use the app to send digital content right to a Kindle.

Libby is not currently available to download from the Amazon Appstore. OverDrive has requested information and a timeline for approval from Amazon but has not yet received an update. In the meantime, Kindle Fire users can stream ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines in their browser from libbyapp.com

What I like about the Libby app is being able to apply for a library card, right in the app. This is way better than visiting your branch, with a few bills and getting a card the old fashioned way. After all, most people just get their payment receipts sent to their email address and don’t even get physical paper anymore.

What does the elimination of the Overdrive app affect the Kobo e-readers? Kobo has a partnership with Overdrive. Kobo e-reader users can visit the settings menu, attach their library card and four digit pin number. Once this is done, the home screen has a new entry lists the local branch and can look at their recommendations or even search for a specific title. Borrowing, reading and returning is all done on the Kobo, without the need to use an app or a computer. Will Kobo eventually use the Libby system? I asked them about it and have not heard back.



