Top ebooks Checked Out from Public Libraries in 2020

Many libraries have been closed for the vast majority of the year, but that has not stopped them from loaning out a record number of audiobooks and ebooks worldwide. 2020 is on pace to once again set records in ebooks and audiobooks borrowed on Libby and across all OverDrive platforms. Through the first 11 months of 2020, 366 million ebook and audiobooks have been checked out from public libraries worldwide —a 30% increase from 2019. The fastest-growing genres are children’s fiction and nonfiction, young adult fiction and nonfiction as well as comics and graphic novels.

Overdrive has just published their top 10 most borrowed audiobooks and ebooks from libraries, all over the world. You can get a sense on what type of stuff people are reading or listening to on their Kobo e-reader, smartphone or tablet.

Top 10 Ebooks Checked Out from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

Top 10 Audiobooks Checked Out from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020



Top 10 Fiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) Checked Out from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020



Top 10 Nonfiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) Checked Out from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020