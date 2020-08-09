What are people reading and listening to on Overdrive Libby?

One of the best apps that Overdrive ever release, was Libby. This is an app that focuses the listening and reading experience, and that’s it. It is a simplified approach that caters to people who grew tired of the main Overdrive app, which was designed not only reading, but watching videos and listening to music, or reading magazines. Libby was released in 2017 and since then, millions of readers have borrowed hundreds of millions of digital books from public libraries around the world. What are the most popular audiobooks and ebooks have been the most popular?

Audiobooks

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Educated by Tara Westover

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L’engle



Ebooks

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

The Whistler by John Grisham



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.