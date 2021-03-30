Amazon will no longer be providing free access to Kindle magazines

Amazon has announced that they will no longer be providing free access to Kindle magazines to subscribers of paper editions unless the subscription is made through Amazon. This will go into effect on March 31st, 2020. This change does not impact the status of your subscription with the publisher. If you would like to continue receiving the Kindle edition of these titles, you can subscribe from Kindle Newsstand.

Any editions of this magazine already on your Kindle device will not be affected and you will be able to access all prior editions included in your subscription at any time by visiting http://www.amazon.com/manageyourkindlesubscriptions

