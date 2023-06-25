Bookforum Returns! Everything You Need to Know

Image credit: bookforum

Bookforum is back! The NewYork-based book review magazine that’s dedicated to books and literary discussions has announced its comeback within six months of declaring closure. The popular magazine got relaunched on Thursday (June 22, 2023) in partnership with The Nation.

When the magazine decided to stop its operations back in December, the news came as a shocker for its daily readers. The magazine announced its closure abruptly after the acquisition of Artforum (its sister publication) by Penske Media Corporation. As for its relaunch, the magazine is set to roll out its new editions in August. Readers will be able to access four print issues yearly. The August edition will be their Summer issue for 2023.

Speaking about their relaunch, Bhaskar Sunkara (president of the Nation) says that the magazine will have the “same branding and aesthetic” as it had before the shutdown in December. However, the main difference between the old and new Bookforum will be related to its revenue model. He further pinpoints how the new version will operate on ad sales as they did, but it will require a “much larger direct subscription base.”

Sunkara has been reading Bookforum since his college time.

“I always knew that it was a fairly unique outlet and one that paid attention to a lot of contemporary trends and competing publications in a way that older literary publications didn’t,” he said.

He also mentioned how “the economics of a relaunch seemed feasible” with the support of an existing publication’s infrastructure.

As for its editorial department, Katrina Vanden Heuvel (editorial director and publisher of The Nation) said that “Bookforum will remain editorially independent from The Nation.” Both Walter Mosley and Tony Kushner will be on the editorial advisory board.

Micheal Miller (editor in chief of Bookforum) considers the Nation to be the right partner of the Bookforum. He further mentions how the company seems to know “how to run magazines.” “Bhaskar himself has worked on a number of magazines, and The Nation has been around since 1865”, he added.