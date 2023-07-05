No Yellow-bordered Nat Geo Magazines Next Year?

Image Credit: thehindu

National Geographic has decided to stop publishing its yellow-bordered magazines for the newsstands. The reputed company that has been offering these magazines since 1888 is taking such initiative as a cutback, according to ABC News. Instead of the magazine, they will put their focus on digital products.

Meanwhile, they will be releasing special editions for the newsstands, as per a spokesperson. However, the decision, that’s likely to be in effect next year, wouldn’t affect the subscribers. They will be receiving their monthly copies as they do as of now.

National Geographic magazine got famous for its picture-style covers back in 1905. It also stayed committed during the cold war between the United States and the Soviet Union to offer a “balanced view of the physical and human geography of countries beyond the Iron Curtain,” as per their Wikipedia page. However, just like others in the media, Nat Geo magazines too have become the victim of financial headwinds. Not only has the company witnessed multiple acquisitions by the 21st Century Fox first and then the Walt Disney Corp, but it also suffered many layoffs.

Craig Welch (one of the senior writers of the Nat Geo magazine) wrote on Twitter post that the 16th edition of the magazine would be his last edition as a writer for the company. He also mentioned that Nat Geo is laying off all of their staff. “I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor.” his tweet further read.

Washington Post reported that Nat Geo has laid off their last of staff writers, which features 19 editorial employees. All these people were notified earlier in April about their layoffs.

The company agreed to have no one as a writer with them anymore, rather, they would hire freelancers and non-staffers to write stories.