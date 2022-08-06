Wizards of the Coast discontinues Dragon+ digital magazine

Wizards of the Coast has discontinued their digital magazine Dragon+ after 41 issues. Many of the features and articles that used to be published will be migrated to D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year. A lengthy article focused on the writers of Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel appeared on D&D Beyond last month and was written by Dragon+ editor-in-chief Matt Chapman. D&D Beyond has also hosted near-daily previews of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, providing detailed looks at playable races and monsters found in that book.

“We’re incredibly proud of Dragon+’s success in reaching audiences through its app space as well as dragonmag.com,” wrote Wizards of the Coast Digital Marketing Manager Bart Carroll in the update about the magazine. “However, as we evolve D&D’s presence online, we’ve decided that Dragon+ 41 will be the final issue we’ll be publishing in the current format.”

Wizards of the Coast launched Dragon+ back in 2015, which was the successor of the Dragon magazine. The magazine focused on interviews with designers, Forgotten Realms lore and previews of upcoming books. I actually liked both versions of the magazine. The print version ran for 300 issues and was a good way to get a sense on new material, without hunting around the internet or YouTube. The digital version was a little bit better since it was free on the website and had embedded media content such as podcasts and YouTube. You could also download the Dragon+ app for Android and iOS. Although the magazine is discontinued, all of the back issues will continue to be made available for the foreseeable feature.

