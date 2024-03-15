Al Pacino to Publish Memoir

AI Pacino (Alfredo James Pacino), the legendary American actor is set to release his memoir Sonny Boy in October this year. The actor’s highly anticipated new book will be published by Penguin Press.

The memoir will cover the 83-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s childhood in New York and his upbringing by his mentally unwell mother. It also talks about Pacino’s young friends in South Bronx and his time at New York’s High School of Performing Arts. Moving forward, the actor also opens about his work in New York’s avant-garde theatre scene in the 1960s and 70s before his major movie break in the early 70s with the Panic of Needle Park, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Pacino said:

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up.”

The book will be available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook formats. Did you know Pacino will be narrating the audiobook himself.

Pacino’s first memoir has been years in the making. The proposal of the book garnered buzz at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022, and Penguin Random House won the rights from CAA, a big Hollywood talent agency, in a $5 deal.

According to a statement from the publisher:

“It is the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide. All the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels.”

According to Page Six, Pacino’s memoir was handled by the same team behind Will Smith’s bestselling 2021 memoir.

Sonny Boy: A Memoir will be published on Oct. 8 and is now available for pre-order.