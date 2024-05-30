Apple News+ is growing faster than traditional media

Apple News+ is a monthly subscription that gives users premium access to articles from major media outlets and hundreds of digital magazines. A new Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report shows Apple News+ is growing its subscription rate about four times faster than major news sites. This latest report has revealed that News+ subscriptions in the United States rose 15% to 24% between 2020 and 2024, a 9% increase. In that same period, The New York Times and The Washington Post managed a 2% increase, and The Wall Street Journal managed a 3% increase.

Apple News+ has become a critical distribution channel for content publishers, providing a vital customer market for online publishers that are facing challenges monetizing their content. Sometimes, news publications cannot implement an effective paywall on their websites since that might drive away traffic indexed on Google or Google News. Still, people with an iPhone or iPad do not mind a monthly fee that provides access to all of their favourite news publications without the need to subscribe to each one individually.

