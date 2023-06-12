Books Without Barriers: New Guide for Australian Publishing Industry

In November 2022, the publishing industry in Australia decided to become more equitable and inclusive with time. This could be justified by the endeavor of the Australian Publisher’s Association (with the support of IPEd, Institute of Professional Editors) to ensure a diverse representation of the publishing industry. Back then, IPEd backed APA for its initiatives.

Months later, IPEd has taken one step forward by creating a 200-page guide for both editors and publishers. The book, named “Books Without Barriers: A Practical Guide to Inclusive Publishing,” was introduced to the publishing team so they could create accessible books.

New Guide for Publishing Industry

Books Without Barriers serves as a new guide for the publishing industry, so they develop books that fill the gaps for readers with a print disability. The comprehensive guide is divided into four integral parts, each elaborating the steps thoroughly. This includes:

Planning for inclusive publishing

Content development

Describing images and tables

Creating accessible books

The main aim of the initiative is to ensure a seamless publishing process for the entire team. This includes everyone, whether it’s the writers, editors, or illustrators.

Well-Reviewed and Verified

Designed by the IPEd’s Accessibility Initiative Working Party, the book has been thoroughly reviewed by the professionals handling the digital, audio, tactile, and print formats. It was also verified by people with a print disability and other experts from the field.

Back in November 2022, IPEd’s Association president James Kellow emphasized the need for a broader edge. “We are a publishing industry that offers places for many women and also for many people identifying as LGBTQ+, but a home for few Indigenous Australians, Australians from non-Anglo-Celtic backgrounds, or working-class Australians.” he wrote.

Do you want to download Books Without Barriers too? Visit the official website of APA and IPEd to access the same. The book is currently available in PDF form for screen and print purposes. There’s also a Word doc version for the same. As for other forms, an accessible PDF and a digital braille transcript for the book will be available soon.

