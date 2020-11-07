HarperCollins Experiences a 45% increase in book sales

For the three months ended September 30th, 2020, HarperCollins generated $458 million dollars across their entire publishing operation. This was an increase of $53 million, or 13%, as compared to the same quarter last year. Sales were primarily driven by the strong performance of titles in the General Books category such as The Order by Daniel Silva, The Guest List by Lucy Foley and How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps by Ben Shapiro, as well as higher backlist sales of children’s titles. Digital sales increased by 20% in the quarter, this was due to the continued growth in both ebooks and digital audiobooks. Digital sales represented approximately 23% of consumer revenues.

HarperCollins, the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries and particular strengths in general fiction, nonfiction, children’s and religious publishing. HarperCollins owns more than 120 branded publishing imprints, including Harper, William Morrow, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Avon, Harlequin and Christian publishers Zondervan and Thomas Nelson, and publishes works by well-known authors such as Harper Lee, Chip and Joanna Gaines, David Walliams, Angie Thomas, Sarah Young and Agatha Christie and popular titles such as The Hobbit, Goodnight Moon, To Kill a Mockingbird, Jesus Calling and The Hate U Give.

