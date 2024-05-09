HarperCollins Sales Shake-Up

Mary Beth Thomas, VP and Director of Independent Retail Sales at HarperCollins, has left the company, as confirmed by Publishers Weekly (PW). It’s uncertain whether a successor will be appointed.

Additionally, HarperCollins is launching a voluntary buyout program for sales staff, according to an insider.

This shakeup follows strategic initiatives led by Ed Spade since he assumed the role of Sales President in January 2023. Spade, joining in 2021 after HarperCollins acquired Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, has driven changes in line with CEO Brian Murray’s transformative vision.

These shifts come amid a series of leadership changes, including the placement of the HarperCollins children’s group under Liate Stehlik’s leadership. This restructuring led to Suzanne Murphy’s departure as President of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Despite these organizational changes, News Corp.’s quarterly results for the period ending December 31, 2023, showed HarperCollins sales at $506 million, down 2% from the previous year’s $515 million.