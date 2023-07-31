Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak Announces Assassin’s Creed Comics

If you are a comic reader and a gamer, there’s good news for you. Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak are all set to release a new comic that’s based on the popular game series Assassin’s Creed. The news came after Massive Publishing made this announcement at Comic-Con International in San Diego last week. Readers are likely to access the first issue in November.

Created by an incredible team featuring artist Rafael Albququerque, writer Ale Santos and colorist Marcelo Maiolo, the first issue of the comics will include a story that’s set in the seventies Brazilian Dictatorship. The main plot will focus on how a fighter is caught and sent to a military basement called the Torture room. In the second version, European writer and artist Stéphanie Louis and colorist Véra Daviet will come along to tell the story of the future where Templars are about to remove the Assassin Brotherhood forever.

One of the best things about the Assassin’s Creed series is how reputed writers from different parts of the world are likely to come together and write stories. Each creator will write two stories to be featured in each issue. They are given the edge to give their own take on the tale.

In a statement, Studio Lounak mentioned the new series and their long-term association with the Assassin’s Creed franchise. They mentioned how they have been involved with Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed “since it was introduced over 15 years ago”.

“So what better way to celebrate than to give renowned comic book artists ‘carte blanche’ to share their own personal visions of Ubisoft’s hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin’s Creed!’, they further added.

Both Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak have a full-fledged yearly plan for the Assassin’s Creed comics. It will be thrilling to see what they have to offer for the readers.